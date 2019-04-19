Howard James Jensen, 92, Orlando FL died April 11, 2019 in hospice care at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Howard was born in Sioux Falls SD to Jens and Hilda (Brodalen) Jensen. He graduated from Pelican Rapids HS, Pelican Rapids MN and served in USAAF. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He began his career in Jackson, Michigan at Consumers Power Co.and retired in 1987 as Manager of Electrical Transmission and Distribution. Howard served as President of the Michigan Electrical Assoc.; Chairman of the Electrical Distribution Research Task Force of the Electric Power Research Institute; District Chairman, Boy Scouts of America; council member, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Jackson; Kiwanis member, 55 yrs.; Grand Traverse County School Board member, Traverse City. Howard was an avid golfer at the Country Club of Jackson where he often played with special friend, Russell Youngdahl. He enjoyed life at home at Lake LeAnn especially the annual 4th of July family reunion. He also enjoyed traveling around the world. Howard was a devoted husband, a loving dad and a good friend. After retiring Howard and Bette spent winters in Orlando before settling there in 2016. Howard is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bette; his children, Bruce Jensen, Chris Galumbeck, Jody Taylor, Craig (Jennifer) Jensen, Julie (David) Larson; 8 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sisters-in-law Joan Nelson and Dottie Jensen. He was preceded in death by his brother Warren Jensen, his sister Lucille Kaiser and his brothers-in-law Donald Nelson and Wallace Arneson. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary