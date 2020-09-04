1/
Howard S. Reiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on 8/30/1933; passed away in Orlando Florida on 8/29/2020. A kind hearted, compassionate and respected attorney, survived ?by his wife of 64 years,? Lynn Reiss, his two children Adam Reiss and Erika Reiss Ben-Zeev. ?Howard is also survived by his his brother Eddie Reiss, son-in-law, Ron Benzeev, his daughter-in-law, Lisa Noble and five ? wonderful grandchildren, Alana Ben-zeev, Hannah Reiss, Ari Ben-Zeev, David Reiss and Alexa Ben-Zeev. Very grateful to have many joyful memories of family vacations? nearby and abroad (thanks mom!). ?Howard Reiss was a positive influence and his loss will leave a void in so many people's hearts and lives.? Please celebrate Howard's life as you mourn our loss. Link to full obituary: https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Howard-Reiss/Memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved