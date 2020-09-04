Born on 8/30/1933; passed away in Orlando Florida on 8/29/2020. A kind hearted, compassionate and respected attorney, survived ?by his wife of 64 years,? Lynn Reiss, his two children Adam Reiss and Erika Reiss Ben-Zeev. ?Howard is also survived by his his brother Eddie Reiss, son-in-law, Ron Benzeev, his daughter-in-law, Lisa Noble and five ? wonderful grandchildren, Alana Ben-zeev, Hannah Reiss, Ari Ben-Zeev, David Reiss and Alexa Ben-Zeev. Very grateful to have many joyful memories of family vacations? nearby and abroad (thanks mom!). ?Howard Reiss was a positive influence and his loss will leave a void in so many people's hearts and lives.? Please celebrate Howard's life as you mourn our loss. Link to full obituary: https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Howard-Reiss/Memories
.