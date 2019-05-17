Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Conway Funeral Home
1413 S SEMORAN BLVD
Orlando, FL 32807
(407) 277-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubbard Clapper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubbard G. Clapper Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Hubbard G. Clapper Sr. Notice
Major Hubbard G. Clapper Sr. of Marion, SC, formerly of Orlando, passed away on May 11. 2019. He was 98 old. He is survived by his son Hubbard G. Clapper Jr. and his wife Jerry Anne Clapper and granddaughter Jessica Lynn clapper, all of Marion, SC and grandson James L. Clapper and his wife Anna Clapper, both of Columbia, SC. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 AM., at the Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 1413 South Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, Interment with full military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery . To read the complete obituary, and sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.baldwinfairchildivanhoe.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Conway Funeral Home
Download Now