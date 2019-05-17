|
|
Major Hubbard G. Clapper Sr. of Marion, SC, formerly of Orlando, passed away on May 11. 2019. He was 98 old. He is survived by his son Hubbard G. Clapper Jr. and his wife Jerry Anne Clapper and granddaughter Jessica Lynn clapper, all of Marion, SC and grandson James L. Clapper and his wife Anna Clapper, both of Columbia, SC. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 AM., at the Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 1413 South Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, Interment with full military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery . To read the complete obituary, and sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.baldwinfairchildivanhoe.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 17 to May 19, 2019