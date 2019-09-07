|
|
Hubert "Duke" Oster, 91, of Winter Park, passed away Saturday, July 20 at the Advent Hospital in Winter Park. He was born April 12, 1928 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated from LSU, where he received a BS in Mechanical Engineering. At LSU he was also on the Varsity tennis team and an avid table tennis player defeating 3 State Champions. He served 2 years as Lieutenant in the US Air Force. His civil engineering career eventually brought him to the Kennedy Space Center where he worked on the Apollo program and then the Planning Department for the City of Titusville. Duke enjoyed and won trophies in tennis, bowling and ballroom dancing .He even patented his own football game "The Armchair Quarterback". He is survived by his wife, "the love of his life" Cecil "Cee" Oster, his daughter, Julie Oster of Tallahassee, and his son, Doctor Douglas Oster of Atlanta, Georgia. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa, his two sisters and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday September 22, 2019 at Westminster Winter Park Towers, Stover Center from 1PM to 4PM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15, 2019