Hubert Russell Joiner RPh

Hubert Russell Joiner, 87, of Doctor Phillips, FL passed away on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Woodard Joiner. Hubert was born in Winter Garden, FL to the late Russell and Lula Joiner. He attended the University of Florida and graduated with a degree in pharmacy. After graduation, Hubert proudly served in the United States Army as a pharmacist. Hubert and his wife owned and operated a pharmacy in Fort Lauderdale, FL for several years. He later worked as a pharmacist for Eckerd / CVS until retirement. Hubert was honored on March 26, 2019 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019
