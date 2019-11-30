|
1949-2019
Huey Jen Renier passed away on November 24, 2019 in Winter Park, Florida after a long illness.
She was born in Taipei, Taiwan on November 12, 1949. She grew up and became a middle school teacher in Taipei, until she met her spouse, Louis Renier, a Navy Chief Petty officer stationed in Taipei. They were happily married for 43 years. She loved watching Chinese television cooking shows, and gardening.
She is survived by her spouse, Louis Renier in Winter Park, Florida. She is also survived by her daughter, Kelley Renier in Orlando, Florida, her son, Eddie Renier in Dallas, Texas, and nephew Jay Bradley in West Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her brothers, nieces, and nephews residing in Taipei, Taiwan. She loved her dogs, Abbey and Daisy.
Her family and dogs are going to miss her friendship and cooking. Huey was cremated and brought back home to be with her husband to watch over her. She can now rest in peace pain free.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019