Hunter Clyburn Moore
It is with great sadness that the family of Hunter Clyburn Moore announces his sudden death on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Hunter was a Florida native born in Orlando on January 8, 1998. He attended The Christ School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High. Hunter loved life, loved making people laugh, had a contagious smile and especially adored his family. Hunter will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Robin Ann Baxter and his father, Sidney Clyburn Moore III (Pamela). He will also be forever remembered by his grandparents, Karen Granstrom (Robert) and Sidney C. Moore II (Trina), sisters Caroline Moore, Parker Grace Moore, and Paisley Moore , cousins Emily Pleasant, Madyn Tiley , AJ Costello (Alexis), Reilly Costello, John Paul Wegener, and Lilly Kate Wegener and his Aunts, Kelly Baxter, Tracy Wegener and Ashley Costello (David). He was preceded in death by his Aunt Kimberly Baxter. A private remembrance of Hunter will be held at a later date.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
