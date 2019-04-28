Ida May Watson, 97, ascended into Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born on January 6, 1992 in Clinton, Indiana, she was predeceased by her parents, Anna and George Berrisford and by her husband, William J. Watson, to whom she was married 52 years, before his death.Ida is survived by her children, Linda Pellegrini (Norman) of Windermere, Florida and Barbara McLeod (William) of Apopka, Florida; grandchildren, Shaun Hudson (Tanya) and Kevin Hudson (Kris); and great-grandchildren, Natalie Hudson and Branden Hudson.Ida grew up in Clinton, Indiana and lived there, until she married William in 1941. While William served our country in the Navy, during WWII, Ida worked various jobs, including making ammunition for the war.Ida loved her family and friends and was a wonderful friend to everyone she met. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing Bingo and Mahjong with friends.Ida will be buried next to her husband in Terre Haute, Indiana. The family will share a private ceremony at the grave site in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ida's name to one of the following:The Grove Bible Chapel, Inc., 4609 Vineland Road, Orlando, Florida 32811.Thegrovebiblechapel.orgLeukemia Research at Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary