Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home
994 E. Altamonte Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 831-2031
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Imadell "Irene" Carr


1928 - 2020
Imadell "Irene" Carr Notice
Imadell "Irene" Carr, age 91 of Orlando, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born April 5, 1928 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is survived by her daughter, Vashti Ataya, son-in-law Noah LeVia, granddaughters Shannon Brown of Arizona and Christena Reese of North Carolina, and eight great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte Chapel. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte Chapel. 994 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter or animal rescue group in Irene's name.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
 Back to today's Notices
