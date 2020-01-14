Home

Thirty one years ago on February 24th, 1989, Engineer Todd Aldridge and Firefighter/Paramedic Mark Benge gave the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of Central Florida when they lost their young lives, in the line of duty, battling a multiple alarm fire. Todd and Mark, you are sadly missed by your families, our local, and the fire department families you left behind.

"Shall We Never Forget"

Orange County Fire Fighters

Association, Local 2057
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Feb. 24, 2020
