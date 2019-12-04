Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild At Chapel Hill
2420 Harrell Rd
Orlando, FL 32817
(407) 671-3919
Resources
More Obituaries for Inella Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inella Morrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inella Morrow Notice
Inella Morrow, age 90, passed away peacefully at home in Winter Park on December 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Inella was born in Opp, Alabama to George & Lela Rhodes. She is survived by her wonderful husband of 56 years, Henry Doyle Morrow (Hank), and her children Shirley Stones, David Warren, Patricia Linn and Denise Winterstein, her 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and member of the Primitive Baptist Church and is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Baldwin Fairchild at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 2420 Harrell Rd, Orlando, FL 32817 at 1:00pm on Friday, December 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in her honor would be greatly appreciated. Please view and sign the guestbook at dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -