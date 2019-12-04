|
|
Inella Morrow, age 90, passed away peacefully at home in Winter Park on December 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Inella was born in Opp, Alabama to George & Lela Rhodes. She is survived by her wonderful husband of 56 years, Henry Doyle Morrow (Hank), and her children Shirley Stones, David Warren, Patricia Linn and Denise Winterstein, her 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and member of the Primitive Baptist Church and is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Baldwin Fairchild at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 2420 Harrell Rd, Orlando, FL 32817 at 1:00pm on Friday, December 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in her honor would be greatly appreciated. Please view and sign the guestbook at dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019