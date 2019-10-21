|
Ira Eugene "Gene" Akins age 79 of Eustis, Florida passed away on October 11, 2019. Born in Ocoee in 1940, Gene was a lifetime resident of Central Florida and a longtime employee of Walt Disney World. He supported Nancy in pursuing a doctorate degree in education to help children with learning disabilities. Gene was a gunsmith, a lifetime member of the NRA, and a champion trapshooter. Gene enjoyed fishing in Florida's coastal waters, and traveling North America on his motorcycle with beloved friends.
Gene married Nancy Collins Trulock in 1979 and became stepfather to the existing family.
He is survived by his sons Greg Trulock (Kelly), Scott Trulock (Jamie), daughter Allison Trulock (Don), grandchildren Andy, Colin, Gwen Trulock, Corinne and Riley Trulock, Renn Oberdick. Gene also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Debi Russ Madden (John), Sandra Russ Jones (Lou), Stefanie Owens, Victoria Holmes Brown (Jim), Michael Holmes (Tracie), Nick Reaves, Tammy Moore. He is preceded in death by his Parents Ira Newton Akins and Susie Mae Odom Akins, sisters: Bobbie Jo Akins, Russ Owens (Kenneth Edwin Russ), Patricia A Akins Holmes (James C Holmes)
A Celebration gathering of Gene's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11am to 1PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home 428 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019