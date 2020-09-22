1/
Iracema Jurado Rogero
Iracema Jurado Rogero, age 94, of Winter Park, Florida passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfio J. Rogero. She is survived by son, Wagner (Silvina) Rogero, granddaughters, Vera (Carl) Cubarrubia and Patricia (Shawn) Burns; and great grandchildren, Chona, Carl, and Julianna. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 1211 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787. Inurnment will follow at All Faiths Memorial Park, Casselberry, FL. Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home (Winter Park Chapel).

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
