It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Jean Riley. She passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Irene was born May 6, 1930 to Genevieve (Rzonca) and Michael Grona in Sea Cliff, Long Island, NY. She graduated from Sea Cliff High School in 1948 and lived on Long Island for most of her life, until she moved to Orlando in 1979. Irene is survived by her daughters Nancy Pfaff (son-in-law Glenn) and Janice Riley; her grandchildren: Tracy, Andrew, Julie, Christina and Katherine; and her great grandchildren Christopher, Ryan, Benjamin, and Jack.



