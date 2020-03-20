|
Irene Monioudis, age 94, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, of congestive heart failure at her home in Ocoee, FL. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Antonis and Marika Palimetakis; John, her loving husband of 55 years; and her two sisters, Argiroula and Eleftheria. She is survived by her two children, Maria Gritton (married to Kent Gritton) of Ocoee, FL, and Anthony Monioudis (married to Karen Cox) of Danville, VA; her seven grandchildren: Christina Gritton Kizelewicz (married to Caleb Kizelewicz), Jeremy Gritton (married to Jennifer Timonera), Sophie Gritton Hatton (married to Nathan Hatton), Tiffany Gritton Roughgarden (married to Matthew Roughgarden), Stephanie Monioudis DeGarmo (married to Nicholas DeGarmo), Christopher Monioudis (married to Christina Allen) and Veronica Monioudis; and seven great-grandchildren: Nicholas Kizelewicz, Alexander Kizelewicz, Avery Gritton, Emilia Gritton, Charleston Roughgarden, Evan DeGarmo, and Miles Hatton. From the small Greek village of Aykiryianni in the mountains of western Crete where she was born on October 11, 1925, her life mirrored that of a modern-day fairy-tale princess by marrying the love of her life, traveling the world, and living and visiting many cosmopolitan cities of the world. She was a nurse by training, married a career U.S. diplomat, and enjoyed assignments at embassies and missions in Mogadishu, Somalia; Tel Aviv, Israel; Cairo, Egypt; Bangkok, Thailand; Belgrade, Yugoslavia; Rome, Italy, Buenos Aries, Argentina and Monterrey, Mexico as well as at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C. She was a resident of Kissimmee, FL from 1987 to 2011 before moving in with her daughter in Ocoee, FL. She was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando in Maitland, Florida. She was a consummate hostess, passionate gardener, excellent cook and a master of scrabble and bridge. Irene will be remembered and loved by many for her consistently positive attitude, the twinkle in her eyes, unusually keen common sense, unconditional love of family and friends, and her impish sense of humor. Funeral services will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando and burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Gotha, FL. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following charities: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando's Iconostasis fund; Orlando Union Rescue Mission; or ASPCA. The family is under the care of CONRAD AND THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME 511 Emmett St. Kissimmee, FL 34741 (407) 847-3188
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020