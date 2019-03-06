|
Irene Meagher of Royal Trails, Eustis (formerly of Tuscarora Trail, Maitland), died Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 11, 1929 and moved to Lake Worth, FL where she later married Vincent Meagher, Jr. Irene was a devout Christian and is predeceased by her husband and survived by children; Michael (Diane), John, Maureen, Brian (Evonne), Helene Orsag (Dennis), Jeannine Hunter (Dan), 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, sister Joanne Westmoreland (Jim), and brother John Delburn.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019