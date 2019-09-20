Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
Irene Theresa Cagnina


1931 - 2019
Irene Theresa Cagnina Notice
Irene Theresa Cagnina, 87, of Orlando, Florida passed away on September 15, 2019, the day before her birthday. She was born on September 16, 1931 in Tampa, Florida to the late Frank and Juana (Perez) Rosado. During her life, Irene worked as a receptionist for various industries, including Miracle Ear; and as a sales woman in a flower shop – highlighting her passion for gardening. Irene's family and friends knew her as a "firecracker" full of tenacity. She loved justice, had a great sense of humor and was dedicated to her family. She was a member of the Optimist Club, Beta Sigma Phi, and the Council of Catholic Women; and, she selflessly volunteered her time in retirement by delivering "Meals on Wheels". Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Cagnina, whom she met in high school. She is survived by her children, Nancy Semple (David) and Patty Dawkins (Tim) and her devoted grandchildren, Amanda Semple, Sam Dawkins, and Hunter Dawkins. A catholic mass will be held on Monday, 9.23.19 at 11am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
