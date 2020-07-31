1/1
Irma Jean Sullivan Milner
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Sullivan Milner passed away peacefully in her home in Mt. Dora, Florida on July 28, 2020. Jean ws born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 1933 to David Carl and Marie Cobb Sullivan. She was raised in Roswell and graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta. In 1953 she met and married her one true love, Willis Justus Milner III. Jean and Willis resided in both Atlanta and St. Simons Island, and in 1961 moved to Orlando where they raised their six children, later moving to Grand Island, FL. Jean was a homemaker who loved doing volunteer work at her church and Eustis Service League, was a great bridge player, was one of the best jitterbug/shag dancers in the south, loved singing (her high school choral group performed as far away as Cuba!),and loved gardening. But her greatest source of joy was her family. She is survived by her children Willis J. Milner IV (Ann Marie), Susan Dolan, Sally May (Steve), Jean Seixas Milner, John G. Milner, and is pre-deceased by son David W. Milner (Luwana). Husband Willis died in 1977. She is pre-deceased by one grandson, Dustin G. Milner. She is survived by 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, brothers David C. Sullivan (Joyce) and George Edward Sullivan (Beverly), and sister Susan Patricia Malatesta. Irma Jean was a devout Christian and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Orthodox Church in Eustis. A private funeral will be held August 3 followed by a graveside service next week at the Old Roswell Cemetery in Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org. Memorial donation may also be made at cjdfoundation.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved