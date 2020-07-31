Jean Sullivan Milner passed away peacefully in her home in Mt. Dora, Florida on July 28, 2020. Jean ws born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 1933 to David Carl and Marie Cobb Sullivan. She was raised in Roswell and graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta. In 1953 she met and married her one true love, Willis Justus Milner III. Jean and Willis resided in both Atlanta and St. Simons Island, and in 1961 moved to Orlando where they raised their six children, later moving to Grand Island, FL. Jean was a homemaker who loved doing volunteer work at her church and Eustis Service League, was a great bridge player, was one of the best jitterbug/shag dancers in the south, loved singing (her high school choral group performed as far away as Cuba!),and loved gardening. But her greatest source of joy was her family. She is survived by her children Willis J. Milner IV (Ann Marie), Susan Dolan, Sally May (Steve), Jean Seixas Milner, John G. Milner, and is pre-deceased by son David W. Milner (Luwana). Husband Willis died in 1977. She is pre-deceased by one grandson, Dustin G. Milner. She is survived by 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, brothers David C. Sullivan (Joyce) and George Edward Sullivan (Beverly), and sister Susan Patricia Malatesta. Irma Jean was a devout Christian and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Orthodox Church in Eustis. A private funeral will be held August 3 followed by a graveside service next week at the Old Roswell Cemetery in Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org
. Memorial donation may also be made at cjdfoundation.org
.