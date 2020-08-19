1/
Irmadean Pugh
She was born Irmadean Downs in Gilbertsville, Kentucky on March 11, 1926. She was the oldest of 5 children born to Herbert Downs and Pauline Allen. She attended Gilbertsville, Calvert City and Sharpe schools where she met her love, Charlie Ray Pugh (1925-2000). They had me, David Pugh, their only child. (Guess one of me was enough) She was preceded to heaven by two sisters, Betty Jo Fulbright (1929-1990) and Clara Mae Dunigan (1931-2007). She is survived by brother Shirley Ray Downs and sister Sharon Ann Hartwell. Also, her grandchildren, Dwayne & Lisa Hinson, and Cindy Griner. Great grandchildren Mickey Hinson and Ali Griner.

She died at Superior Residence of Clermont FL, August 16th, 2020. She loved life and her family, loved to travel, and even tried snow skiing one time. She will be missed by all.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
