Irwin Lampel, 87, of Winter Springs, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, New York and moved to Central Florida in 2005. Irwin was a U.S. Army Veteran and had a long career in retail sales and management. He is survived by his loving wife, Johanna; son, David and his wife, Annette; daughter, Stefanie; and two grandchildren, Jordan and Justin.



