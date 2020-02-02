Home

Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Inspirational Life Ministries
1602 Bruton Blvd.
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Inspirational Life Ministries
1602 Bruton Blvd.
Isaac Rudolph "Rudy" Battles was born to Thomas Battles, Sr. and Louvallies Young on March 23, 1958 in Tampa, Florida. His parents gave birth to two children, Thomas L. Battles, Jr. and Isaac Battles.

The family relocated to Miami, Florida while Isaac was a toddler. During this time, his mother practiced nursing at the Miami Heart Institute for many years. Isaac attended public schools in Miami and graduated from Miami Central High, Class of 1976. He attended Full Sail University to earn credit towards an engineering degree. He also attended Valencia Community College.

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Rudy peacefully transitioned from this earthly place.

He leaves to cherish his legacy of love, his brother Thomas L. Battles (Geraldine), McDonough, GA; nephew Thomas Eric Battles, Miami; his children Isaac Rudolph Battles, Jr., Sarah Battles, Alyssa Battles, Marcus Battles, Kaylina Battles; God Sisters Wanda Davis and Tanya Wilson (Arthur), Orlando; the Woods Family, Miami, Lofton-Williams Family; Miami Central Class of 1976; El Bethel Temple Church Family; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Visitation on Tuesday, February 4, at 9:30am until 10:30am, followed by services at 11am, both at Inspirational Life Ministries, 1602 Bruton Blvd. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
