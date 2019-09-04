|
|
JOHN PENDLETON GAINES, JR., 93, loving husband and father of three, passed away at his home on August 29, 2019. Pen was born July 2, 1926 in Ocala, Florida, the son of Rev. John Pendleton Gaines and Maude Miller Gaines. Pen spent his teenage years in Stuart, Florida graduating from Martin County High School in 1944. At the age of 18, Pen volunteered for the Air Force and began training as a Flight Engineer. Pen enrolled at the University of Florida where he was named Editor and Chief of the campus newspaper, was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the Blue Key. He graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Journalism and Communications in 1948. Pen and his beloved wife Stella, settled in Orlando in 1951. Pen had a passion for journalism and developed the first full-color magazine publication in Florida. Pen was an active member of the Rotary Club of Orlando and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow for contributions to the organization. Pen was well known for his quick wit, clever humor and his kind and generous spirit. Pen and Stella celebrated over 67 years of marriage, and were members of the First United Methodist Church of Orlando for over 50 years.
Pen was predeceased by his sister Anne Gaines Rush and brothers-in-law James Knox Rush, William Glenn Mitchell and Early Davis. He is survived by his wife Stella Gaines, his son, Davis Gaines, his daughters Pam (Charlie) Pope and Patti Gaines; his grandchildren Lee (Candice) Pope, Andrew Pope and Sarah Pope; great-grandchildren Briley Coleman, Kinsley Pope, and Peyton Lofton; his sister, Jane Gaines Mitchell; and a large extended family including many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Pen requested donations sent to the Rotary Club of Orlando, P.O. Box 560388 Orlando, Florida 32856.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019