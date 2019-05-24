John Virgil Womack, J.V., was born on August 14, 1944 and grew up running up and down on the sands of Daytona Beach. He passed away suddenly on May 13, 2019 while eating lunch and tasting wine at Oller del Mas, a beautiful castle winery in Manressa, Spain, near Barcelona. He and his wife, Ellen had just enjoyed a wonderful 10 day Mediterranean cruise. He is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Rhea, and by his most beloved sister, Billee Ruth Bowman. He leaves behind Ellen Claire Ross Womack, his loving wife of 37 years; his beautiful daughter Shawn Maceira and grandson, Andre Maceira; his beautiful daughter, Andrea Bridges and son-in-law, Brandon Bridges; and many beloved family members and friends that are like family. J.V. moved to the Orlando area and worked a 30 year career with The Hartford Insurance Group where he met Ellen. He was able to take an early retirement and worked with Ellen for another 17 years at Vista Community Association Management. They both retired in 2014 and enjoyed traveling and being with friends and family. J.V.'s interests through the years included playing softball, basketball, golf, fishing and boating. For 17 years, he was involved with the UCF football program and served on the chain crew marking the line to gain on the UCF side and retired after UCF won the National Championship in 2017. Another favorite hobby was selling on EBay. He was very knowledgeable in old records and enjoyed finding collections and researching them. He once sold a 45 rpm record to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received excellent feedback. "Don't Cry Because it's Over, Smile Because it Happened" was his favorite quote. Dr. Seuss said it. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive, Orlando, FL 32803 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Island Casual dress. No ties, please. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or to a cause that is close to your own Heart. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 24 to May 26, 2019