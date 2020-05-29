10/10/1956 - 6/2/2019



One year after his passing, I'd like to remember Jack's beautiful spirit through the lyrics of one of his favorite songs. Missing you with all of my love, Grant Gribble



What Matters Most



It's not how long we held each other's hands



What matters is how well we loved each other



It's not how far we've traveled on our way



But what we found to say



It's not the springs we've seen



But all the shades of green



It's not how long I held you in my arms



What matters is how sweet the years together



It's not how many summertimes we have to give to fall



The early morning smiles we wistfully recall



What matters most is that we loved at all



It's not how many summertimes we have to give to fall



The laughter and the tears we gratefully recall



What matters most is that we loved at all



Written by Marilyn and Alan Bergman



