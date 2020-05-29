10/10/1956 - 6/2/2019
One year after his passing, I'd like to remember Jack's beautiful spirit through the lyrics of one of his favorite songs. Missing you with all of my love, Grant Gribble
What Matters Most
It's not how long we held each other's hands
What matters is how well we loved each other
It's not how far we've traveled on our way
But what we found to say
It's not the springs we've seen
But all the shades of green
It's not how long I held you in my arms
What matters is how sweet the years together
It's not how many summertimes we have to give to fall
The early morning smiles we wistfully recall
What matters most is that we loved at all
It's not how many summertimes we have to give to fall
The laughter and the tears we gratefully recall
What matters most is that we loved at all
Written by Marilyn and Alan Bergman
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.