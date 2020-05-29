Jack B. Hanson
10/10/1956 - 6/2/2019

One year after his passing, I'd like to remember Jack's beautiful spirit through the lyrics of one of his favorite songs. Missing you with all of my love, Grant Gribble

What Matters Most

It's not how long we held each other's hands

What matters is how well we loved each other

It's not how far we've traveled on our way

But what we found to say

It's not the springs we've seen

But all the shades of green

It's not how long I held you in my arms

What matters is how sweet the years together

It's not how many summertimes we have to give to fall

The early morning smiles we wistfully recall

What matters most is that we loved at all

It's not how many summertimes we have to give to fall

The laughter and the tears we gratefully recall

What matters most is that we loved at all

Written by Marilyn and Alan Bergman

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.
