Jack B. Hanson passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home in Daytona Beach, Fl.Jack was born in Orlando, Fl. on October 10, 1956 to the late Dr. James R. and Juanita K. Hanson of Mount Dora, Fl. He is survived by his partner, Grant E. Gribble, lifelong friend, William M. Powers, and siblings, James R. Hanson, Jr. and Jean Marie Hanson.Jack graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's degree in business administration and held an MBA from the University of Florida. He started his successful property management firm, The Melrose Management Partnership, in 1992. Throughout his over 30 years of entrepreneurial and leadership experience, he discovered his passion and true "calling" in life. Known as the "Property Management Expert," he was a best-selling author and often featured in the Huffington Post and on several national television shows. Outside of work, Jack was involved with a number of local and national charitable organizations through his non-profit, The Melrose Foundation.Jack will be remembered as a beloved friend, devoted partner, and lover of the arts and music. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Melrose Foundation at 1600 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Fl. 32804 or at www.MelroseFoundation.com. Details regarding a celebration of Jack's life will be announced in the future. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 8 to June 9, 2019