Jack C. Patterson
Jack C Patterson, 73, of Kissimmee, FL passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Jack will be sadly missed and is survived by his son, Andrew B Patterson; former wife, Ruth E Patterson-Grady; brother, Kenneth Patterson; half-sister, Grace Franklin; niece, Tiffany Posada and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Jack will be Saturday, May 9th at 11:30am at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd Gotha, FL 34734.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
