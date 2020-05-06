Jack C Patterson, 73, of Kissimmee, FL passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Jack will be sadly missed and is survived by his son, Andrew B Patterson; former wife, Ruth E Patterson-Grady; brother, Kenneth Patterson; half-sister, Grace Franklin; niece, Tiffany Posada and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Jack will be Saturday, May 9th at 11:30am at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd Gotha, FL 34734.



