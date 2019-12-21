|
Jack C. Wheeler (MSGT, USAF – Ret.), 89, passed away on December 19th. Jack was born in Greensboro, NC on May 14, 1930. He was predeceased by his parents and four siblings. Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jo; children Sharon (Chris), Mike, Jim (Debbie), and Rick; 2 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He served in the United States Navy and Air Force for 20 years retiring in 1967 to Orlando, FL. Jack worked for Naval Civil Service for 22 years at NTC Orlando retiring in 1989. Services to be held on December 26, 2019 at the Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park Funeral Home beginning with visitation at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in his memory. www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019