Jack McCurdy Tuhey, 89, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 surrounded by his family in Mount Dora, Florida. Jack was born March 22, 1930 to Fred and Mary (McCurdy) Tuhey in Muncie, Indiana, the second oldest of four children.
Jack served in the United States Air Force in the Korean War as a lieutenant and a navigator. He graduated from DePauw University in 1956. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 65 years, Susan Willard Tuhey, at DePauw and later they married in Oak Park, Illinois. They later settled in Western Springs, IL.
Jack spent his career in finance, including Bache & Co., Chicago Corporation and First National Bank of Mount Dora. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to play golf and tennis whenever he had the time. He was well known for his playfulness, wit and good-natured personality.
Jack is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Scott and John (Kelley) Tuhey; grandchildren, Nicholas (Jennifer) Gorman, Matthew and Liam Tuhey; great-grandchild, Matthias; sister, Sally Tuhey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brooke Tuhey; brother, Ned Tuhey and sister, Nancy Tuhey.
Celebrations of Jack's life will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1st Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora (222 W 6th Ave, Mt Dora, FL 32757) at 10am and on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at First Congregational Church of Western Springs (1106 Walnut St., Western Springs, IL 60558) at 1pm. Any questions, please contact 312.282.0915.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020