Jack Willie Beatty

Jack Willie Beatty Notice
JACK WILLIE BEATTY (CW3 USCG Ret.) of Orlando, Florida died in his home surrounded by his family on March 30, 2020. He was 94. He was born August 6, 1925 in Doerun, GA to John and Lula Beatty. When he was 17 he left high school and joined the Coast Guard to fight in WWII. He would go on to serve his country for more than 21 years. His service took him all over the world, from the North Atlantic to the South Pacific and eventually to the Philippines, where he met Millie, who would become his wife for 56 years. He was a devoted husband, loving father, loyal friend and doting grandfather. He was also member of the American Legion and Elks Lodge. He is survived by his children Jimmie Gore, Cindy Oxford, Ken Beatty, Jackie Keith, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
