Orlando Sentinel Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 277-4227
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Orlando
3000 S. John Young Parkway
Orlando, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Orlando
3000 S. John Young Parkway
Orlando, FL
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Orlando, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Ann Young

Add a Memory
Jacqueline Ann Young Notice
Jacqueline Ann Young, age 66, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her Parents, William R. Young, Jr. and Jacqueline M. Young. She is survived by Sisters, Jennifer L. (Paul) Kraus and Barbara E. (Jim) Reisteter. Visitation is Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with funeral services at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Orlando, 3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32805. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Orlando, FL at 12pm. Arrangements are by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (East Orlando Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Orlando or the ASPCA. www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
Download Now