Jacqueline Ann Young, age 66, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her Parents, William R. Young, Jr. and Jacqueline M. Young. She is survived by Sisters, Jennifer L. (Paul) Kraus and Barbara E. (Jim) Reisteter. Visitation is Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with funeral services at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Orlando, 3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32805. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Orlando, FL at 12pm. Arrangements are by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (East Orlando Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Orlando or the ASPCA. www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019