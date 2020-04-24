Jacqueline C. Donohoe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Longtime Orlando resident, Jacqueline "Jackie" C. Donohoe died April 2nd, 2020 at her home in Orange City, FL. She was 87. Jackie was born on April 25, 1932 to Clarence John, (Jack) and Margaret Staab, in Hays, KS. She was as a devoted mother of 5 children. Jackie and her husband of 37 years, Thomas H. Donohoe, enjoyed golfing, boating with the Lake Beresford Yacht Club and traveling North America with their RV group, The Challengers. Jackie is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Donohoe and her five children: Deborah Garrett (Gary), Ruidoso, NM, Pamela Walter (Dan), DeLand, FL, Laura Donald (Jim), Seattle, WA, Clayton Johnson (Carrie), Palm Beach, FL, Lisa Johnson, Edgewater, FL. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Capt. Patricia L. Staab and Barbara J. Edwards. Memorial service will be held in the upcoming months. Contact for more information, johnson5n@aol.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved