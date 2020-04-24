Longtime Orlando resident, Jacqueline "Jackie" C. Donohoe died April 2nd, 2020 at her home in Orange City, FL. She was 87. Jackie was born on April 25, 1932 to Clarence John, (Jack) and Margaret Staab, in Hays, KS. She was as a devoted mother of 5 children. Jackie and her husband of 37 years, Thomas H. Donohoe, enjoyed golfing, boating with the Lake Beresford Yacht Club and traveling North America with their RV group, The Challengers. Jackie is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Donohoe and her five children: Deborah Garrett (Gary), Ruidoso, NM, Pamela Walter (Dan), DeLand, FL, Laura Donald (Jim), Seattle, WA, Clayton Johnson (Carrie), Palm Beach, FL, Lisa Johnson, Edgewater, FL. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Capt. Patricia L. Staab and Barbara J. Edwards. Memorial service will be held in the upcoming months. Contact for more information, johnson5n@aol.com.

