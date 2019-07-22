|
|
Jacqueline Carole Coats, 79, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Jul 18th surrounded by her family. Carole was born in Portsmouth, Va. As a military wife Carole was the heart and glue of her family as they traveled and lived throughout the world. Carole is cherished and remembered by her husband of 58 years, Jack Coats; her children Lorie & her husband Joe, David and Daniel; and her grandchildren, Brian, Joseph, Jennifer, and Piper.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 22 to July 25, 2019