Jacqueline M. Klimeck, age 89, of Orlando, Florida was called home by the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Jacqueline was born on August 24, 1930 in Johnstown, PA, and attended Catholic High School and Indiana State Teachers' College. She was married to Robert Klimeck for 63 years, and was a mother of six, grandmother of fourteen, and great-grandmother of nine. Jacqueline had a love of children, gardening, sunshine, hiking, horses, music, and the sea. She was a long time communicant of St. Joseph's Parish in Orlando. Jacqueline spent her life setting a good example to all. We expect that heaven will be a tiny bit brighter upon her arrival. Private services were held. Burial was in All Faiths Memorial Park, Casselberry, FL. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 10, 2020.