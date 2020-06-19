Jacqueline "Jackie" Woodall Carter passed away in Clearwater, FL on May 4, 2020. Jackie was born in Greenville, SC on May 15, 1940. Jackie was survived by her husband James "Mickey" Michael Carter; sons Scott Carter and Thad Carter; daughter-in-law Jennifer Carter; and her grandchildren Blake Michael Carter and Caylin Joy Carter. She was preceded in death by her twin brother USMC Captain Jerry Ross Woodall who passed on January 31, 1968, in Vietnam. Jackie was an accomplished seamstress, homemaker, and gardener, winning awards on several occasions for her dress-making and gardening. She enjoyed nature and cultivated a lush garden in her backyard filled with wildflowers, Amarillos, Orchids, and ferns. Jackie grew up in Tavares, FL where she was active in 4H and Basketball during High School and later worked for the Bank of Mt. Dora before marrying Mickey and raising a family. Lake Dalhousie will be in her heart forever with so many good memories of the boys, families, friends and sunsets. She loved to watch the summer thunderstorms in the middle of the night with the lightning flashing across the sky reflected on the lake. She thought of those years as her best. Due to Covid a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future for friends and family to attend. Please contact MickeyJackie2020@gmail.com if you wish to be added to the list for a future invitation.



