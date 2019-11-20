|
Jacquelyn Ann FitzSimmons (85), of Oviedo, passed away peacefully at her home on November 16th, 2019. Memorial services will be held December 8th at 2pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Jackie was born in West Virginia to Bilton and Lula Browning on February 2nd 1934. She married Patrick FitzSimmons on August 2nd 1952 in Orlando. She is survived by her son, Patrick FitzSimmons Jr, his wife Tessa FitzSimmons, grandchildren, Ashley FitzSimmons, Kim Shore, and Ryan FitzSimmons, and sister Theodosia Burns. Memorials may be given to St Luke's Memorial fund or St. Luke's School, 2021 West State Rd. 426, Oviedo, Florida 32765.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019