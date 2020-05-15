James "Jim" A. Bradley Jr. died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 54 in St. Louis, MO, after a short battle with cancer.
Jim was born in Albany, GA to James A. Bradley Sr., a retired Air Force Colonel who served in Vietnam, and Flor I. Bradley both co-owners of Designer's Den Hair Salon in Casselberry. Along with siblings Bob & Jessica, the family lived around the U.S and the world, including Spain, before settling in Winter Springs.
After graduating from Oviedo High School '83, Jim went on to earn an AS from Valencia before starting a well-respected career in financial technology. Prior to relocating to St. Louis, Jim worked at a number of local firms, including Southeast Switch where he met Lisa, the love of his life and second wife.
Jim was proud of the consulting business he started in St. Louis, which advised a number of national and regional banks. He had recently rejoined Paragon Systems of NC, where he had many friends and longtime colleagues.
Jim was a kind, loyal, and generous friend, parent, and brother who was always willing to go out of his way to help others. He was an avid reader, especially of sci-fi and history, and enjoyed playing online multiplayer games. He looked forward to an eventual retirement touring national parks in an RV.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Lisa Bradley; his son Alex Bradley; stepchildren Nathan Stange, Emily Jansen, & Rachel Stange; grandchildren Victor, Beatrix, Felix, & Lily; brother Bob Bradley, sister-in-law Jalena, nieces Taylor & Abby of Tampa; sister Jessica Lago and nephew Joseph of Atlanta.
Donations in Jim's name can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or to a local food pantry.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.