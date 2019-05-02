Orlando Sentinel Notices
James A. Kenniger Notice
James A. Kenniger, 79, of Lake Mary, FL passed away April 28, 2019. Born in Duluth, MN to Charles and Evelyn Kenniger. Graduated from UMD. He was a Marine Corp Captain with a purple heart and bronze star. After the Marine Corps, he worked in the telecommunications industry. He enjoyed golfing with long time friends and "happy hour." He is survived by his wife, Marlis, of 52 very happy years; his 2 wonderful, helpful daughters, Darshan & Delyn, son-in-law Robert Passons, and grandchildren, Brian, Bailey, Brooke, & Tanner; his sister Pat Bonner of Grand Rapids, MN; sister-in-law Delores Eikanger. He will be truly missed by all, including our cat, "V-2." In lieu of flowers, donate to ASPCA. Memorial service on 5/12/19, 1 PM, Newcomer Funeral Home in Longwood, FL.
