Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Allen Grady Sr., 87, of Apopka, Florida passed away on August 20, 2020. Mr. Grady was born on January 08, 1933 in Barnum, Iowa. He will be missed by his many loved ones and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store