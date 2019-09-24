Home

James Andrew Wilder, 76, of Winter Park, Florida, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio, and grew up in Corbin, Kentucky. Jim graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1964 and went on to serve his country as a lieutenant in the United States Army. He later worked for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Detroit, Michigan. After moving to Orlando in 1972, he managed the former Koger Center on Maguire Boulevard. Mr. Wilder later began working in commercial real estate, and retired as a Senior Vice President with Realty Capital in 2018. Jim was the son of the late Vernon O. Wilder and Sara Lou Kiger Wilder of Corbin, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon Wilder, Jr. and William Harry Wilder. He is survived by his wife, Janice Russell Wilder; son David Andrew Wilder; daughter-in-law Julie Akerman Wilder; two adored grandchildren Anna Marie Wilder and Ethan Akerman Wilder; two sisters, Susan (Jim) Begley and MaryEarl (Paul) Erickson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A private family memorial is planned for Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
