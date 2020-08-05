James (Jim) Burton Henris passed away on July 30, 2020, after a brief battle with Lymphoma. He was 84.
Jim was born in Silver Creek, New York on September 24, 1935, to his parents Burton and Grace Henris. He was the oldest of two children. Jim was a lifelong scholar with a special interest in philosophy and science. He received a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Rochester University and was a graduate of the Merchant Marine Academy in King's Point, New York, and Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where he earned graduate degrees in Management and Accounting.
Jim was serving as a diesel Submarine Officer in the Navy when he met and married the love of his life, Elaine (Conant) Henris. Their marriage of 57 years was a partnership built on unconditional love for each other, for their family, and for their community. Jim was predeceased by his parents and his sister Dede Henris. He is survived by his wife Elaine Henris (Conant), their three children John, Jim, and Barbara (Kirk), and six adoring grandchildren.
After leaving the Navy in 1965 Jim and Elaine moved to Winter Park, Florida where he began his civil service career at the Naval Training Center in Orlando. He retired after twenty years and began a second career at the University of Central Florida's Institute for Simulation and Training. As a devoted husband and mentor to his community, Jim helped his wife Elaine in her role as head of Family Life for the Catholic Diocese of Orlando. Jim and Elaine organized and hosted Engaged Encounter weekends for countless young couples throughout the 1980s and '90s, where he often taught courses on financial planning.
After residing in Winter Park for 50+ years, Jim and Elaine moved to the Watermere Retirement Community in Southlake, Texas in 2018 to be closer to family. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to The Alzheimer's Association
