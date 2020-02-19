|
James "Jay" Dauksch, 83, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jay was born on August 17, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, the oldest of four children of the late Carl and Jeanne Dauksch. Raised in Columbus, he attended Upper Arlington High School and served in the Army before starting college. Jay graduated from The Ohio State University in 1961 and was a faithful follower of their football team through The Fiesta Bowl played in December 2019. He attended Stetson University College of Law, graduating in 1964. His love and study of the law guided him through a 36-year legal career as a prosecutor in the Office of the State Attorney in Orange County, private criminal defense attorney, elected judge to the 4th District Court of Appeal, and later becoming the first chief judge of the 5th District Court of Appeal.
During his career, Jay served as a member of numerous legal committees and councils as well as Chairman of the Education Committee and President of the Florida Conference of District Court of Appeal Judges. As the recipient of several awards-J. Ben Watkins Award for Professional Excellence in the Practice of Law, Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers Outstanding Jurist Award, and Stetson Lawyers Association Ben C. Willard Memorial Award-his knowledge and ethical execution of the law were recognized. Outside the judicial system, Jay sought to experience life to the fullest. He traveled the world (alone, with family, and with friends), was an avid skydiver and pilot, and attended several Outward Bound and National Outdoor Leadership School courses. Jay was a true confidant and loyal friend who shared life and advice with those he loved through humor, intellect, and experience. As a cherished and valued mentor, Jay supported his children and grandchildren imparting his philosophy that "everything works out." He provided unconditional love and encouraged them to truly live their lives and experience each moment knowing those help define who we become. For as we are told in Psalm 139:16, "All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be." It is in God's words of comfort and truth that his family and friends will lean during this time.
Jay is predeceased by his sister, Diana Mick (Larry) and son, James Carlton Dauksch, III. He is survived by his brother, Bill Dauksch (Connie); sister, Cindy Blair; daughters, Deniece Webb (Win) and Christina Hall (Scott); nine grandchildren: Allison, Cameron, McKenna, Joshua, Patrick, Jace, Annie, Cormac, and Zoë; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jay will always be remembered and forever missed. A memorial celebrating Jay's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Orlando, Henry Chapel, 3000 South John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32805. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James C Dauksch, Jr. Memorial (Scholarship) Fund at The Ohio State University Foundation • 1480 West Lane Avenue • Columbus, OH 43221. Please reference fund number 316903 in the memo section.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020