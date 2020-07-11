James Cole Hurlburt, MD, died peacefully at home on July 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Salem, Ohio on November 4, 1933, to Irma Erichsen and Henry Cole Hurlburt. He completed his undergraduate degree and medical degree (1951-1958) at Duke University, where he was inducted into AOA, a medical honor society. He completed his Internship in Internal Medicine at Duke University Medical Center and his residencies at Bellevue Hospital (NYC) and Duke Medical Center. At Duke, he played on the men's tennis team and enjoyed being a brother in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After his residencies, he proudly served his country for two years as a Captain in the USAF, based in Thule, Greenland and Tampa, Florida. It was there that he met his loving wife, Joan, and together started their wonderful journey of 57 years. He returned to Duke Medical Center as a Cardiology Fellow and Instructor in medicine.
Dr. Hurlburt's private practice of Internal Medicine and Cardiology began in Winter Park, Florida in 1964 and continued until his retirement in 2001 following his self-diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease. He was compassionate, caring, and gentle, but persistent in encouraging his patients to live a healthier life. In his practice, he cared for all of his patients as if they were family because that's truly who they became in his heart. He served at Winter Park Memorial Hospital as Chief of Internal Medicine (1971-1973), President of the Medical Staff (1982-1983) and Board of Trustees (1981-1993). He was Chairman of the Central Florida Heart Association and a member of the Orange County Medical Society, the Florida Medical Association, the Florida Society of Internal Medicine and the American Society of Internal Medicine.
Jim was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church and the Country Club of Orlando. Prior to living in College Park, he resided in Winter Park for 37 years and was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Winter Park Racquet Club and Winter Park Rotary Club.
While his medical practice was both his passion and profession, Jim's family was always his first priority. He loved traveling, spending time at Ormond Beach, boating, gardening and following Duke basketball. Jim was an accomplished tennis player and avid golfer. Among his greatest joys were watching or playing sports with his kids and grandkids and golfing with his regular Thursday group. Jim will always be remembered as a beloved husband, father and GranDoc. He stood for everything right in this world and lived his life accordingly. Jim leaves behind an impeccable reputation as a healer, a half century's worth of deep friendships and his legacy is the example he set for all. He fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan, sons Jim (Kathy), John (Adriana), Scott (Lynn) and daughters Susan Coop and Kitty Williams (Kent), his grandchildren, David Saunders (Liane), Mark Saunders (Michelle), Matthew Saunders (Cheryl), John Coop, Jim Coop, Patrick Hurlburt, Bailey Hurlburt, Karen Caycho, Rob Williams (Courtney), Katie Williams, Eric Hurlburt, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Rosemond.
The Hurlburt family would like to thank our loving and devoted caregivers Marie, Ingrid, Judy, Norma and Monica for their wonderful care and support of Dr. Jim.
There will be a private family service at Palm Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Orlando or The Parkinson's Association of Central Florida (www.parkinsoncfl.org
).