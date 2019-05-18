|
Msgt. James S. Coley (Ret. USAF), 82, of Panama City, FL. passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in Pflugerville, TX.He retired from United States Air Force and from the Kissimmee fire department as the fire chief.He is preceded in death by his wife Margie Coley. He is survived by his two children Cynthia Ritchie (David) and James Alan Coley; step sons Tyson Basten and Kevin Basten (Bonnie); step daughters Cheryl Metcalf (Jimmy)and Dawn Basten; sisters Delores Stewart, Wanda Hetrick, and Joan Munyon; 14 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; 4 great- great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Kent Forest Lawn Funeral home with Rev David Ritchie officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Family will receive friends 12:00 P. M. - 1:00 P.M at the funeral home. Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home; 2403 Harrison Avenue; Panama City, FL 32405;
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 18, 2019