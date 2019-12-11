Orlando Sentinel Notices
More Obituaries for James Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Harris Sr.

James D. Harris Sr. Notice
James D. Harris, Sr, age 87, was born September 12, 1932 in Miami, FL.

He loved riding and fixing bikes and figuring out how things worked. He started working at an early with a paper route, developing his strong work ethic. He was a sailor in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955, traveling all over the world on the U.S.S. Basilone. Upon his return, friends introduced him to Caye and they eloped in 1959. They began their life together in Titusville, FL, and after adopting three children, they settled in Orlando. Early in their marriage, Jim earned a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from Embry Riddle University in Daytona Beach, FL. He began working at the Orlando Utilities Commission as an Engineer, first at the Indian River Plant, then at the Lake Highland plant, before moving on to the Carl H. Stanton Coal Plant site, until its completion which is the first Coal plant in the Central Fl area. After retiring (25 years), he and Caye embarked on adventurous travels across the U.S. in their motor home. He always loved, supported and provided for his family and he (and his corny jokes) will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his daughter Sandra & two grandsons, of Ocoee, and daughter Cyndi Harris (w/Bruce Comer), of Orlando.

He is predeceased by his wife, Caye, and his son, Jimmy, Jr. Memorial services will be held this Sunday, December 15 at 2 PM, at Woodlawn Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted to Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home, Gotha, FL 34734.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
