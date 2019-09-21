|
James Donald (Frank) Lentz, 83, of Orlando, originally from North Wilkesboro, NC passed away on September 18, 2019, at his home after a brave battle with cancer. He was the loving brother, father, "Poppa", and beloved husband of Juanita "Nenet" Petersen Lentz.
He graduated from Cedartown High School, GA. He went to Piedmont College, Sewanee, the University of the South where he played football & basketball & received his degree in Oglethorpe University where he played basketball. He was inducted into the Oglethorpe University Athletic Hall of Fame in its 100th anniversary. Frank later earned an MBA degree from Rollins College. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and True Blue.
Frank was a math & chemistry teacher and football, basketball, and track coach at Briarcliff High School in Atlanta, GA, where he was awarded Coach of the Year twice. He entered the plastics industry after teaching and worked for Sewell Plastics, Constar International CKS Plastics and later formed his own company, Lenpak Inc.
Frank loved playing golf, tennis, fishing and traveling all over the United States and abroad with his beloved wife, Nenet.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Nenet: children Joel Lentz Gilmer (Debora Chen), Atlanta, Ga, Amy Lentz Layden (Tom) Apopka, FL, Julie Lentz Gordon (Doug) Orlando, FL., stepsons Ian Eric Petersen, Norway, Ernest Norman Petersen, Argentina; grandchildren Tommy Layden, Matt Layden, Justin Layden, Chase Layden, Doug Gordon Jr., Katie Gordon, Lizzy Gordon, great- granddaughter Julianna Minerd. He is survived by sister, Rebecca Crawford (Doug) Denton, TX, and brothers, Dudley Lentz (Linda)Hiram, GA, and Michael Lentz (Carolyn) York, SC.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the : 507 N New York Ave Suite 100, Winter Park, FL 32789
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019