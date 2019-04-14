Resources More Obituaries for JAMES V. Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JAMES DUNLOP V.

Notice Condolences Flowers Dunlop, James V, of Winter Park, Florida passed away April 3, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Jim was born in Yonkers, New York on April 19, 1921 and resided in Winter Park since 1958. He is survived by his children: James Dunlop VI, William Royce Dunlop, Rosemary Dunlop Garris and Paul Carrington Dunlop. He is survived by his grandchildren Ian Dunlop Garris, Anne Dunlop Hill, Katharine Swenson Garris, Sarah Lynn Dunlop, James Dunlop VII, Phillip Lyon Dunlop and Matthew Ryan Dunlop. He is also survived by his great granddaughters Annabel Evelyn Maguire and Gabriella Nektaria Karavokiros. Jim was predeceased in 2005 by his wife of 55 years, Rosemary Royce Dunlop (Rusty). Jim grew up in New York City and at age 9 attended the Choate School in Wallingford, Connecticut through his graduation from the 12th grade. He attended Princeton University starting in 1938 and graduated with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering (Cum Laude) in 1942. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an Ensign and was sent to Dartmouth University, Bowdoin College, and to the MIT RADAR School for his military training. His first assignment was in 1943 supervising the installation of RADARs at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. He then received orders to report to the Battleship Iowa as the RADAR officer. The ship's first mission after he joined her was to take President Roosevelt and part of his cabinet to Iran for a meeting in Tehran with Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin. After that, the ship crossed through the Panama Canal and served in the Pacific for the rest of the war. During the Pacific campaign the 3rd fleet was attacked by Kamikaze pilots and the Iowa shot down 3 Japanese aircraft. Jim was present in Tokyo Harbor in 1945 to witness the surrender ceremony of the Japanese Empire. Jim received four theater ribbons and eight battle stars during the war. He retired as a 1st Lieutenant and remained in the Naval Reserve until 1955.After his separation from the Navy in 1946, Jim worked for the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab in Baltimore, MD, and in 1947 he joined the Glenn L. Martin Company in Baltimore. He met his wife Rosemary (Rusty) while he roomed with her brother, Henry Royce. They married in 1949. During his 37 years at Martin he worked on many missile systems and other projects. In Baltimore he served as the Director of the Missile Master Program (command and control system for the Nike Missile System) that protected the 30 largest cities in the U.S. from air attack. He transferred to the Orlando facility in 1958. During his career in Orlando he served as Director of Electronic Programs, Director of Advanced Programs, Director of Quality, Director of Contracts and the Director of International Programs for several Countries. One of his programs was in support of the Saturn V moon rocket. Jim retired from Lockheed Martin in 1984. Two of his sons retired from Lockheed Martin after over 30 years each, and two of his grandsons currently work there as Electrical Engineers. This makes over 72 years of continuous Dunlop family service to the company. In addition, his daughter has worked for the Navy for over 33 years. Jim's lifelong dedication to the national defense set an example his children followed.During retirement, Jim and Rusty enjoyed much time at New Smyrna Beach, Florida and at Point O' Woods, Fire Island, New York. Prior to that, they visited Caribbean islands extensively. They also traveled to Scotland and Sweden in retirement to explore their family roots. Jim wrote 3 books on his family history and started a book on his WWII experiences that the family plans to complete. Jim and Rusty also traveled extensively throughout the American West seeing the sights and visiting old friends. Jim volunteered for Hospice for over 10 years, for his Episcopal Church for many years, and for the American Red Cross and other organizations. Jim had a love of the beach and boating, particularly sailing, for which he taught Red Cross classes. His early boating experiences serving as his Uncle Fred's mate on his motor yacht led him to join the Navy in WWII. Jim was also a savvy investor all his adult life, and several of his closest friends and he created the Poor Man's Investment Club in Winter Park comprised of many fellow Martin employees. This was something he enjoyed until recently when gathering the aged members became difficult. Jim was retired for 35 years.Very social, loving, and interested in his family's lives, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family as much as possible. He was always up for a gathering of the whole family. He was exceedingly happy that he got to meet and get to know his great granddaughters. It was no accident that almost all of his family lives a stone's throw from his house. He and Rusty were extremely proud of the strong family they built, and they set a solid example of pulling together when the going gets tough.The memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, at 125 North Interlachen Ave in Winter Park on April 23rd at 3:00 pm. Reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.