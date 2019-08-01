|
James Earl Bounds, 84, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 following a brief illness.
Born in Bastrop, Louisiana to Ellie Ray & Lillian Bounds, the family soon moved to Fernandina Beach, FL, where Jim grew up and lived until he was drafted. After a two-year Army stint in Germany, he came home and attended business college, and soon thereafter entered the wholesale automotive tire industry, where he would spend the next 50 years garnering awards and accolades as an executive in sales for various well-known companies. Upon his retirement in 2003, he was inducted into the Florida Independent Tire Dealer and Retreaders Hall of Fame, an honor he cherished.
He will be remembered by his family, friends and colleagues for his sense of humor and wit. Jim was always quick with a joke (sometimes appropriate, sometimes not) and a knowing grin that let you know that he knew the difference!
He leaves behind Lynne, his loving wife of 57 years, and son Mike with daughter-in-law Leslie.
A private funeral service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the charity of your choosing in his name.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019