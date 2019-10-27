Home

James Edward Fulcher

James Edward Fulcher Notice
James Edward Fulcher of Winter Park, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born and raised in Queens, New York. He moved to Merritt Island, Florida with his parents, Joseph and Lorraine Fulcher. He graduated from Rockledge High School in 1955. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Architecture. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity while at Georgia Tech. He practiced Architecture in Orlando, Florida and Brevard County for several years. There are many buildings, homes, and restaurants that he designed throughout the Orlando and Brevard areas. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lorraine Fulcher, Founders of Florida Memorial Gardens of Rockledge, Florida. It was a true family venture as James was the architect for Florida Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Fulcher of 53 years, daughter Debra Gutierrez, her husband Dr. Jose Gutierrez and their children David Andres and Alexandra of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by daughter Elizabeth Fulcher of Orlando, Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
