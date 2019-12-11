Home

James Edward Swain

James Edward Swain Notice
Hello Ed - Its now been 11 1/2 years! How can that be?

It seems it was only yesterday you were roasting the chicken, giving me that look, saying, Mom, I told you so.

We have now moved and so very much miss your advice on how, where, and when everything should go to make a perfect place. But - We brought every memory with us in pictures of Glencoe to our new home so you will always be with us in our everyday thoughts and hearts. We miss you so much.

Mom, Dad, Mel & Cheryl
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
