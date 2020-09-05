James Eldridge Bethune, 89, of Central Florida passed away on September 4, 2020. James proudly served in the United States Navy, and was a hard working businessman and entrepreneur. He was a wonderful family man, and was always there as a husband, father and grandfather.
James is predeceased by his Wife; Myra W. Bethune. He is survived by his children, Joy (Doug), Jim, Jason (Dawn), and Jennifer (Woody). His siblings, Peggy (Owen) and Bobby (Glenda); and his 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A visitation for friends and family will take place on Thursday September 10th from 6-8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home. A private family funeral will take place the following day. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com